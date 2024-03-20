48 hour curfew imposed in Bayshore, Kingston following crime surge Loop Jamaica

2 hrs ago

A 48-hour curfew extension has been granted in sections of the Bayshore Park community of Kingston 17. The curfew began at 6pm, on Wednesday, March 20 and will remain in effect until 6pm, Friday, March 22.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line from the Cement Company wall vicinity Aegean Bunkering Jam Ltd to Crusher vicinity Hope River.

East: Along Hope River from Crusher to Harbour Drive.

South: Along Harbour Drive from Crusher to Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard

West: Along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard from Harbour Drive to Cement Company Wall vicinity Aegean Bunkering Jam Ltd.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

