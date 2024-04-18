50 Shortlisted nominees for the 2023 PM National Youth Awards Loop Jamaica

The highly anticipated 2023 Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence, which recognises the outstanding achievements and contributions of Jamaica’s youth, will take place this Saturday.

The stage is set for Jamaica House, to begin at 6 pm.

A total of 50 remarkable nominees have been shortlisted, from all parishes, representing excellence in 12 diverse categories.

These categories include Academics, Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Arts and Culture, Entrepreneurship/Social Entrepreneurship, Innovation in Science and Technology, Sports, New Media, Journalism/E-Journalism, Youth Development, Music, Nation Building, and National Leadership.

For the second year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, will give an award to a young person who he recognizes as being exceptional in their passion, talent, and work.

And, for the first time there will be a Viewer’s Choice Award based on the video profiles posted on the @youthjamaica Instagram page.

The theme of this year’s event, ‘Trending YOUth’, underscores the dynamic and influential role that young Jamaicans play in shaping the nation’s future.

Their innovative spirit, unwavering determination, and commitment to excellence propel Jamaica forward on the global stage.

PM Holness is immensely proud of the achievements of Jamaica’s youth. He expressed such sentiments in a statement, adding that ‘their passion, creativity, and resilience are driving forces behind our nation’s progress. The Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence provides a platform to showcase their talents and inspire future generations.’

The honourable Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth, remarked on the awards being ‘a beacon of inspiration for our nation’s youth’.

She said: ‘It is a testament to their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to excellence in their respective fields. We commend their outstanding contributions to Jamaica’s development and look forward to celebrating their successes’.

Acting senior director in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Yanique Williams echoed similar sentiments, adding that ‘The Ministry is committed to nurturing the potential of Jamaica’s youth and providing them with opportunities to excel. The National Youth Awards for Excellence highlight the diverse talents and contributions of our young people, reinforcing their importance as key stakeholders in nation-building’.

The Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence is the highest award a young person between the ages of 15-29 can receive in Jamaica.

The awards commenced in 1998 with and is a celebration of Jamaica’s brightest young minds as their achievements serve as empowerment to the next generation of leaders.