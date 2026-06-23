Over 1000 NWC customers in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth to benefit from improved supply, following implementation of Santa Cruz Bypass Main Replacement Project KPH continues to experience challenges with central air conditioning system which disrupted surgical services Gov't to establish Boys' Committee to tackle under-performance of boys in education PM Holness says process of infrastructure development in Jamaica is complex Tourism Minister wants Jamaican Diaspora to support efforts to strengthen the island's tourism resilience St. Catherine North Police Division recorded 34.8% reduction in murders to date
Local News

69% of PEP students attained Mathematics proficiency; 72% for Language Arts

23 June 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Promote your business with NAN

Sixty-nine per cent of students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Mathematics examinations have been deemed proficient or higher.

This is an overall improvement from the 57 per cent recorded in 2023.

Providing the update at Jamaica House on Monday, Education Minister, Dr. Dana Morris Dixon said, while the students’ performance must be lauded, their achievement was below the ministry’s 70 per cent target.

She pledged that efforts to improve will continue.

For Language Arts, the students met the Ministry’s 70 per cent target.

Support us

Related News

20 June 2026

Police warn against purchasing beef following theft and slaughter of cows in Clarendon

16 June 2026

JaBBEM says case involving claimed prescriptive rights to access Mammee Bay beach postpone...

11 June 2026

Opposition Leader Mark Golding raises concern over fatal-shooting of 11 men by the police ...

12 June 2026

JHTA renews call for urgent engagement with Gov't over proposed increase in GCT on tourism...