Local News
69% of PEP students attained Mathematics proficiency; 72% for Language Arts
23 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Sixty-nine per cent of students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Mathematics examinations have been deemed proficient or higher.
This is an overall improvement from the 57 per cent recorded in 2023.
Providing the update at Jamaica House on Monday, Education Minister, Dr. Dana Morris Dixon said, while the students’ performance must be lauded, their achievement was below the ministry’s 70 per cent target.
She pledged that efforts to improve will continue.
For Language Arts, the students met the Ministry’s 70 per cent target.
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