$800 and cell phone land robber in prison… again Loop Jamaica

A man who was released from prison in January after doing a term for robbery was again incarcerated on Monday for robbing a woman on her way to church in downtown Kingston on Sunday.

Andre Downer was sent to prison for three years when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court before Judge Lori-Ann Montague Cole.

It is alleged that the woman was in downtown Kingston on Sunday morning when she was held up and robbed of $800 and a cell phone.

An alarm was raised, and Downer was eventually captured and brought before the court on Monday.