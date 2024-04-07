Alleged baby kidnapper still without a lawyer Loop Jamaica

Legal representation is yet to be settled for Sushana Greenfield, the woman who has been accused of abducting a new born baby from her mother on the compound of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in downtown Kingston last month.

The 40-year-old woman, who is charged with child stealing, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week.

Due to Greenfield being unrepresented, the presiding judge set the matter to be mentioned on June 3 for the accused to acquire the services of an attorney by then.

Greenfield was remanded in custody until then.

Reports from the Denham Town police were that about 10:05 am on Monday, March 11, Greenfield approached the mother of the child, who is wheelchair-bound, and offered to assist her with the baby.

The mother subsequently handed her the baby and while talking, Greenfield reportedly left, claiming that she would return momentarily.

The mother attempted to stop her, but she allegedly left with the baby and did not return.

A report was made to the police, and the hospital compound was checked, but there were no signs of either the infant or Greenfield.

At about 3:35 pm the same day, the police, acting on information, went to North Humberland Lane in Dunkirk, Kingston 16, where the baby girl and Greenfield were found.

The woman was subsequently arrested and charged.