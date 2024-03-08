Assault rifle among three weapons seized in Central Village Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the St. Catherine South Police seized three firearms during an operation on First Avenue, Central Village in the parish on Wednesday, March 07.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about midday, lawmen went to the above-mentioned location to execute a search warrant. Upon their approach, a man reportedly ran and locked himself inside his house.

The police entered the premises and searched the premises. One .38 Revolver with six .38 cartridges and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm cartridges were seized from a clothing barrel inside the house.

A further search of the premises was conducted and one Norinco 7.62 rifle was seized from a knitted bag in the backyard.The man was arrested and taken into custody pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811, the police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.