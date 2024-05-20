INDECOM probe on lockup shooting that left 2 inmates and cop injured Loop Jamaica

The police high command says it is waiting on the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to carry out a probe to provide more information on the incident that took place at a police station in St James, where an inmate reportedly used a policeman’s gun to shoot another inmate.

The shooter and a policeman at the facility were also shot and injured during the reported attack.

Reports are that two detainees had a dispute in a cell and police intervened and removed one of the inmates.

Reports are that the inmate reportedly grabbed a firearm belonging to the policeman and opened fire in the cell where the other inmate was being held.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on its Twitter page confirmed that the incident took place at the Freeport Police Station in St James on the evening of May 18.

The police in their Twitter post said the situation was swiftly brought under control, and the weapon involved was retrieved and secured.

“We await the findings of the INDECOM report to provide a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident,”JCF said in the post on social media.

The JCF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our custody and upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.