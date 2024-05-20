Travel sector surge: Caribbean Destinations lead the trend Loop Jamaica

The travel industry in 2024 is pushing boundaries, as evidenced by robust consumer spending and significant increases in passenger traffic through March, according to the latest global report from the Mastercard Economics Institute titled “Travel Trends 2024.”

Among the report’s findings, the Mastercard Economics Institute highlights notable trends impacting Caribbean economies.

For American travellers, the top 10 trending destinations from June to August 2024 include four tourist hotspots in the region: Oranjestad, Aruba (2nd), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (5th), San Juan, Puerto Rico (6th), and Santiago, Dominican Republic (10th).

On a global scale, Oranjestad, Aruba, ranks tenth as a top trending destination from June to August 2024. Meanwhile, Punta Cana emerges as the eighth top trending destination for Latin Americans during the summer.

Across the Caribbean, it’s clear that countries offering relatively more affordable hotel options are experiencing exceptional growth, contributing positively to their economies.

Meanwhile, internationally, there’s been a noticeable increase in vacation duration, rising from 4.5 days in 2020 to 5.5 days in 2024.

In the Caribbean, for example, time spent in Barbados has increased from an average of 7.8 to 8.5 days respectively, driven by factors like affordability and climate.

Additional global tourism insights from the report which offers comprehensive insights into the ever-evolving landscape of the travel sector across 74 markets also noted that the first half of the year was met with record-breaking international travel. The first quarter, that is January to March 2024, saw a peak of 15.9 million Americans traveling internationally.

Travelers are prioritsing experiences over material possessions, representing 12 per cent of tourism sales, the highest in at least five years.

The report also highlighted that cruise travel is surpassing pre-pandemic demand levels, favoured for its affordability compared to traditional accommodations. The Bahamas is said to have seen an influx of 2.9 million additional passengers arriving by sea compared to 2019.

Additionally, Japan leads in tourist activity, with Munich topping the list for summer tourism. Albania ranks third among European countries for cost-effective travel.

“The travel sector’s resilience and adaptability, coupled with ongoing consumer demand, are poised to make 2024 a thriving year for tourism. Travellers are increasingly prioritizing experiences over material goods, seeking destinations that offer value and authenticity. They’re savvy in stretching their budgets and prolonging their stays to fully immerse themselves in each destination’s wonders,” Michelle Meyer, Chief Economist and Head of the Mastercard Economics Institute said.

Mastercard has for years supported the global tourism sector through various services, including market analysis, high-frequency data insights, and customer engagement strategies aimed at personalising the travel experience and fostering brand loyalty.