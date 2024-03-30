Brianna Lyston clocks wind-aided 10.87 at Battle on the Bayou Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston continued her impressive form at the Battle on the Bayou in Baton Rouge at Louisiana State University (LSU) on Saturday.

In her first 100-metre race since arriving in Baton Rouge, the LSU sophomore recorded a wind-aided time of 10.87 seconds (+2.6 m/s). Lyston’s time marked the fastest collegiate opener in the history of the 100m event, regardless of conditions. This achievement propelled her to a second-place finish behind her former teammate, Favour Ofili, who completed the race in 10.85 seconds. Notably, both current and former Tigers now hold the world’s two fastest all-condition times early in the outdoor season.

Remarkably, this race was Lyston’s first 100m event in two years.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Jahiem Stern, representing LSU, secured third place in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.43 seconds (+2.0 m/s), marking a new personal record for the Jamaican athlete and elevating him to fourth place on LSU’s all-time performance list. Jaqualon Scott (13.34) and Connor Schulman (13.42) from Texas A&M University claimed first and second place, respectively, in the same event.

Luke Brown of Jamaica, a junior at the University of Kentucky, produced an effort of 16.40m to smash the men’s triple jump school record en route to his first outdoor event win.

Brown, who holds the indoor triple jump record, added the outdoor record to his portfolio in his outdoor debut for the Wildcats. After being kept away from outdoor competition the past two seasons, Brown finally made it to an outdoor season for the Wildcats and marked his arrival with dominance in the triple jump.

Brown new school record 16.40m came on his fourth attempt. The mark replaces Keenan Hall’s mark of 15.72m set in 2011 and catapults Brown to the top of the NCAA leaderboards pending other meet results from the weekend.

Additionally, Jamaica’s Tyrese Reid of Mississippi State University achieved a new personal best time of 1:45.76 in the men’s 800m, securing second place. The race was won by Texas A&M’s Sam Whitmarsh in 1:44.46, setting the collegiate leading time and ranking as the eighth-fastest time in NCAA history.