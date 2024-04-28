Businessman accused of abducting, raping spouse charged Loop Jamaica

A 27-year-old businessman from Phoenix Park Village in Portmore, St Catherine, has been arrested and charged amid accusations of abduction, rape and unlawful detention.

He is and Davian Smythe.

The police on Sunday disclosed that he has been charged with rape, forcible abduction, unlawful detention, grievous sexual assault, simple larceny, common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred between October 2023 and April 2024.

Reports from the Portmore police are that sometime in October 2023, Smythe took his spouse—the complainant—from her mother’s home to his.

It is alleged that he locked her in his bedroom, where he is alleged to have physically and sexually assaulted her.

In April 2024, Smythe allegedly repeated his actions of assaulting the woman.

The police said the businessman also took away her cell phone and reportedly tried to strangle her, causing swelling and bruises to her neck.

His spouse managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

Smythe was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised, the police said.