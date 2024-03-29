Celebration of the ladies as JCF marks 75 years of enlistment of women Loop Jamaica

As the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) celebrates 75 years of enlistment of women in its ranks, Dr Clover Baker-Brown, a professor at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, USA, charged female cops locally to acknowledge trailblazers such as Sylvia Myers, Iris Tulloch and Florence Nelson for paving the way for them.

Speaking at a special luncheon put on by S Hotel, in collaboration with Sarah’s Children, at S Hotel, Montego Bay on Wednesday for 30 female cops who are assigned to the Area One network, Baker-Brown specially highlighted retired Superintendent Ionie Ramsay-Nelson, Jamaica’s first female motorcycle cop, whose trailblazing exploits are indelibly etched in her memory.

“Who could forget Jamaica’s first female motorcycle cop? The image, as a child growing up in Kendal Manchester, seeing her on television and in the newspaper poised on that bike with the sheepish look in her face that said, ‘You talking to me?” because she knew she was setting the trend for something new and different, and things that people would have to get used to seeing, a policewoman on a bike,” Baker-Brown reflected.

“It is that photograph that created an impact for me. I have never forgotten it. And when I was asked to do this (deliver the keynote address), the first thing I went for was that photograph, because I remember it so well. That is what I mean by impact. Through her courage and impact, she paved the way for inclusion, so that you would be included. Since then the women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force have made indelible marks on every aspect of police work,” she added.

Dr Clover Baker-Brown

Baker-Brown charged the 30 female cops drawn from across the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, the parishes that make up Area One, to always remember the ground-breaking roles of their predecessors.

“We must never forget the sacrifices and struggles of those who came before us, and on whose shoulders we are standing every single day, every single time. We must continue to break down the barriers that hold women back,” she said.

For her part, Janet Silvera, chairman and founder of the Montego Bay-based international charity organisation, Sarah’s Children, explained that even as the 30 female cops worked tirelessly behind the scenes without seeking recognition, their efforts were noticed.

“Integrity and impeccable character are the cornerstones of their service, and they serve as exemplary mentors, caring not only for the safety and security of our communities, but also for the welfare of their fellow officers. Their dedication to the welfare of others is unparalleled, reflecting their deep-rooted commitment to public service,” said Silvera.

The 30 female cops were also lauded by Linda Lawrence, sales and marketing consultant at S Hotel, and Custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin.