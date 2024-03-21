Champs 2024: Bernard shatters Class 3 high jump record to defend title Loop Jamaica

Hydel High’s Zavien Bernard smashed the Girls’ Class Three high jump meet record when she cleared 1.83m to defend her title on day three of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Bernard surpassed the previous best mark of 1.80m, set in 2018 by Excelsior High’s Shantae Foreman. She surpassed the mark twice, first at 1.81m in the penultimate round and then the 1.83m.

Bernard secured a comfortable victory, with second place Gabrilla Treasure of St Catherine High reaching a best attempt of 1.68m, and third place Grace-Ann Bailey of Immaculate Conception finishing with 1.65m.

This marks Bernard’s third consecutive gold medal in the event, as the 15-year-old also won gold in Class Four in 2022.

Bernard’s record-breaking achievement is the second of the ongoing five-day championships, following St Jago High’s Kimeka Smith’s successful defense of the Girls’ Class Two shot put title with a meet record throw of 16.44m.