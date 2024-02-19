Woman charged with several counts of wounding gets $250,000 bail Loop Jamaica

Moya Beckford, a St Elizabeth woman who allegedly used an implement to wound several women in the parish in December of last year, was believed to have been under the influence of cocaine at the time she allegedly committed the offences.

The disclosure was made in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week, during which the accused woman was offered bail in the sum of $250,000.

Beckford, a resident of Abraham district in the parish, is required to report to the Santa Cruz Police Station once per week as part of her bail conditions.

In addition, the presiding parish judge ordered the accused to enrol in a drug addiction programme.

The case has been set for mention again on March 28.

According to the allegations that were outlined in court, Beckford used a sharp object to stab several women along Main Street in Black River on December 7, 2023. The number of women who were wounded was not disclosed in court.

However, they reportedly sustained injuries to their backs and foreheads.

The police apprehended Beckford and confiscated what were labelled as “cocaine pipes” from her. She was later charged relative to the alleged attack on the women.