Lenworth Chung of Calabar High soared over 3.90 metres to claim the gold medal in the Boys’ pole vault open on the fourth and penultimate day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Championships at the National Stadium on Friday.

Chung, who entered the event ranked number two, replaces Rhyeem Campbell of Excelsior High as the season leader.

Courtney Hanchard of KC took second place with a jump of 3.80 metres, followed by Mark Phillips of Wolmer’s in third with a height of 3.40 metres.