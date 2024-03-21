Champs 2024 Photo of the Day: We did it, Coach! Loop Jamaica

The smile on young Zavien Bernard’s face after smashing the Girls’ Class Three high jump meet record, cleared 1.83m to defend her title on day three of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday, says it all.

Loop photographer Marlon Reid snapped the Hydel High student as she celebrated with her coach, Delroy Johnson, after surpassing the previous best mark of 1.80m, set in 2018 by Excelsior High’s Shantae Foreman. She surpassed the mark twice on Thursday, first at 1.81m in the penultimate round and then the 1.83m.

Congratulations, Zavien!