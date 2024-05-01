Usain Bolt is Red Stripe’s brand ambassador ahead of Paris Olympics Loop Jamaica

As the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympics surges within the hearts and minds of Jamaicans across the globe, beer giant Red Stripe on Wednesday launched its “Guh Fi Gold & Glory” Olympics campaign with track and field legend Usain Bolt as its brand ambassador.

After signing his brand ambassadorship agreement, track and field icon Usain Bolt (centre) posed for a photo with Sean Wallace (left), Red Stripe’s Head of Commerce, and Daaf van Tilburg, Red Stripe’s Managing Director.

The beer brand said it will be sending 10 lucky Jamaicans to Paris, France, to cheer on Jamaican athletes and detailed community engagements and giveaways among ways it is set to amplify national pride before, during and after local athletes dominate on the main stage at the Paris Olympics in August.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a takeover at the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew.

“The Olympic Games allow our Jamaican athletes to showcase their envied talents, as well as it allows our people to come together within communities, homes, town squares to chat and cheer.

“It’s really an occasion where national pride unfailingly soars and so, our brand undoubtedly wanted to be a part of that excitement in a much larger way this time around,” said Red Stripe Head of Commerce, Sean Wallace. “So, of course, we decided to do it big.

“We’re proud to not only offer extensive giveaway opportunities, meaningful and authentic community events, but announce our recent partnership with the legend himself – Usain Bolt,” Wallace added.

Forming part of a larger $80-million investment with the Jamaica Olympics Association (JOA), the “Guh Fi Gold & Glory” campaign further symbolises the brand’s commitment to celebrating sportsmanship, unity and the spirit of competition that is part of the country’s DNA.

“Red Stripe is synonymous with Jamaica and I always want to represent the best of Jamaica. Becoming an ambassador for Red Stripe is a celebration of greatness and I’m very excited about the partnership. I’m even more excited for Jamaicans to enjoy all the fun and excitement that Red Stripe has coming their way,” expressed Bolt.

Bring your pot covers and vuvuzelas! At the launch of Red Stripe’s ‘Guh Fi Gold & Glory’ Olympics campaign, the Red Stripe promoters created an infectious vibe.

From May 1 to June 28, Red Stripe is rolling out a series of promotional events in support of the upcoming Olympic Games.

Ten consumers will have the unique opportunity to witness the Games firsthand, as they will be awarded trips to experience the events live.

Additionally, the beer brand will host viewing experiences whenever local athletes are set to compete.

The team has also announced that each week, five individuals will receive cash prizes of J$50,000.

Furthermore, 10 winners will be selected to receive 65” smart TVs, and one lucky recipient will enjoy an Olympic-style living room upgrade.

“This campaign represents a significant, long-term investment. As we support our athletes with training, development, and equipment, we are equally committed to giving back to our communities.

“We recently showcased the immense talent of our nation’s artists by commissioning a special limited-edition label that will soon be available in the market. Over the next few weeks, we aim to forge meaningful connections that reflect our values and capture the excitement of the Olympics.

“Our commitment has always been, and will continue to be, focused on celebrating what is uniquely Jamaican and honouring the talent and accomplishments of our people,” added Wallace.