Child shot dead, woman injured in gun attack; suspect held Loop Jamaica

A twenty-five-year-old man from Clarendon has been charged with the murder of a 9-year-old child and the injuring of a woman following a shooting incident in the parish.

The man has been identified as Joel Williams, of a Windsor Avenue, May Pen. He has been charged with the murder of Shamar Walker, a 9-year-old student of Church Street, May Pen, Clarendon and wounding of a female shopkeeper following an incident that occurred on January 26.

Reports from the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are that at about 7:45 pm, Shamar was among a group of people inside a yard. Williams entered the yard and joined the group.

He later opened gunfire at the group; Shamar ran from the yard but was chased and shot. When the shooting subsided, a woman was also seen with gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where Shamar was pronounced dead onarrival. The woman was admitted in stable condition.

He is scheduled to appear at the May Pen Parish court on Thursday, March 28.