‘Christian’ faces violent robbery, gun charges Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division have laid charges against a man in the parish following an incident which occurred in Asia district, Manchester on February 24.
Charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of prohibited weapon and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony is 20-year-old Christian Salmon, a carpenter of Asia, Manchester.
Reports are that about 2:30 pm, Salmon went inside a bar, pointed a handgun at a woman and ordered her to get down on her knees, before smashing a poker machine and removing all the cash from inside it.
He then reportedly demanded that the woman hand over her Alcatel tablet, valued at $47,000, and also took $5,000 in cash before leaving.
He was later arrested and subsequently charged by the police.
His court date is being arranged.