‘Christian’ faces violent robbery, gun charges Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division have laid charges against a man in the parish following an incident which occurred in Asia district, Manchester on February 24.

Charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of prohibited weapon and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony is 20-year-old Christian Salmon, a carpenter of Asia, Manchester.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm, Salmon went inside a bar, pointed a handgun at a woman and ordered her to get down on her knees, before smashing a poker machine and removing all the cash from inside it.

He then reportedly demanded that the woman hand over her Alcatel tablet, valued at $47,000, and also took $5,000 in cash before leaving.

He was later arrested and subsequently charged by the police.

His court date is being arranged.