Cops charged with 2008 murder of teenager, for court in September Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Two policemen who were implicated in the fatal shooting of a teenager 15 years ago in Job Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine, had their bails extended when they appeared in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Friday. 

Sergeant Gurvin Leachman and Constable Dane Lawson are charged with murder relative to the death of Jevani Robinson.

When the case was called up, presiding High Court Judge, Justice Yvonne Brown, set the matter for a plea and case management hearing on September 20, 2024.

The lawmen had their bails extended until then.

Allegations are that about 3:30 pm on September 22, 2008, Leachman and Lawson were on operation in Jobs Lane, Spanish Town when they were challenged by Robinson.

He was shot and later died from his injuries at hospital.

The police reportedly seized an illegal firearm during the incident.

An investigation was launched into the shooting, which resulted in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) ruling in April of 2022, that the two policemen should be charged.

A reason for the length of time it took for the lawmen to be charged has not been provided. 

The policemen have, however, denied any wrongdoing in the matter. 

