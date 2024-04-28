Cops on bribery charge to return to court in May Loop Jamaica

Cops on bribery charge to return to court in May
The St Catherine Parish Court has set a May 29, 2024 mention date for a case involving three policemen who were slapped with corruption-related charges following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) two months ago.

The three lawmen – Corporal Stephen Peart and constables Lariston Bogle and Morris Foster – appeared in court on Friday. 

The men are all charged with solicitation of a bribe.

During court proceedings, it was revealed by the men’s legal team that the prosecution was yet to make disclosure in the case. 

This was after Senior Parish Judge Yvette Wentworth-Miller had suggested that the matter be set for trial.

Following the defence’s disclosure to the judge, the matter was again set for mention next month. 

Bail was further extended to the officers.

According to the allegations, the policemen were on duty in the parish on February 6, 2021, when they stopped a male motorist on suspicion of breaching the Larceny Act.

The vehicle was seized and taken to the Central Village Police Station in St Catherine, where it is alleged that the suspect was told to “duh sup’n”.

Further allegations are that the man gave the officers approximately $50,000.

The man eventually made a report to the police regarding the incident, which led to a probe being launched.

The ODPP ruled on February 21, 2024, that the three policeman should be charged with solicitation of a bribe.

The officers were subsequently arrested, charged and each subsequently granted bail in the sum of $700,000. 

