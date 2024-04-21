Davison and Williams triumph in sprint tests at Velocity Fest 15 Loop Jamaica

World Under 20 silver medallist Sandrey Davison and 2014 World Championship semi-finalist Jodean Williams passed important sprint tests at the Velocity Fest 15 meet at Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on Saturday.

Davison, who recently departed the Elite Performance training group to join the Dynamic Track Club led by Michael Frater, made headlines by clinching victory in the men’s 100m with a new personal best time of 10.15 (-0.14m/s). This surpassed his previous best of 10.19 seconds, achieved under the coaching of Reynaldo Walcott last season. Davison held off a strong challenge from Guyana’s Emmanuel Archibald of Swept Track Club. Archibald, who was easily the fastest over the heats with 10.28, finished second in 10.19, followed by Javorne Dunkley of Elite Performance in third with a time of 10.24. Archibald had earlier claimed the long jump title with an effort of 7.95m, defeating Shawn-D Thompson who recorded 7.93m.

In the women’s 100m, Williams, who has been demonstrating improvements in her first season with SprinTec, clocked 11.29 (-0.2m/s), securing victory in a tightly contested race. She defeated her training partner Remona Burchell and Krystal Sloley from the University of Technology, with Burchell finishing second in 11.31 and Sloley third in 11.33. Tina Clayton claimed fourth place with a time of 11.36, while Natasha Morrison, the second quickest over the heats, finished in a disappointing sixth place with a time of 11.43.

Earlier, Ashley Williams of SprintTec notched a new personal best of 23.27 seconds to secure victory in the women’s 200m, comfortably beating Stacey-Ann Williams of Elite Performance, who finished in 23.50 seconds. Shana Kaye Anderson of the University of Technology claimed third place with a new personal-best time of 24.00 seconds.

Jazeel Murphy wins the men’s 200m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jazeel Murphy of Dynamic Speed Club dominated the men’s 200m with a time of 20.59 seconds, outpacing Michael Sharp, who achieved a new personal best of 20.78 seconds. Ashanie Smith, who won section three with a new personal best of 20.80 seconds, finished third overall.

National 400m hurdles champion Janieve Russell from MVP Track Club narrowly edged out Shiann Salmon of Sprintec in the women’s flat 400m Russell completed the race in 52.13 seconds for the win, just ahead of Salmon, who finished with a time of 52.14 seconds.

Janieve Russell (right) wins the women’s 400m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Wendell Miller of MVP Track Club, hailing from the Bahamas, clinched victory in the men’s 400m with a new personal best time of 45.69 seconds. Assinie Wilson of Titans followed in second place with a time of 46.07 seconds, while St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Amal Glasgow of Kingston College finished third in 46.44 seconds.

Andre Harris, representing New Era Track Club, secured victory in the men’s 110m hurdles with a new personal best time of 13.66 seconds. Odario Phillips, winner of section two with a time of 13.68 seconds, finished second overall.

Fedrick Dacres emerged victorious in the men’s discus with a throw of 64.94m, while Chad Wright settled for second place with a throw of 61.98m.

Samantha Hall of MVP Track Club claimed the women’s shot-put title with a throw of 13.83m, beating Victoria Christie of Reckless Control, who achieved a new personal best of 13.20,

Shawn-D Thompson, the the runner-up in the men’s long jump, returned to win the triple jump with a meet record and new personal best distance of 16.26m