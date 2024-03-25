Empowering quotes to kickstart your week Loop Jamaica

To kickstart this #motivationalmondayweek, we embark on a dual celebration of empowerment as we honour Women’s History Month and highlight the profound wisdom of black thought leaders.

This March, we pay tribute to the resilience, strength, and contributions of women throughout history, while also recognising the profound impact of Black voices in shaping our collective journey.

In this special edition, we bring you empowering quotes from influential black thought leaders, offering timeless insights that resonate with the spirit of Women’s History Month and the ongoing quest for equality and justice.

We draw inspiration from the cross-section of these movements, celebrating the voices that have shaped history and continue to inspire us today.

Allow these quotes from Black thought leaders to inspire you to navigate the week with resilience, determination, and self-belief.

Reflect on their wisdom and consider how to apply it to your journey this week. Remember, you have the strength and power to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.

Loop Lifestyle dives into a rich tapestry of wisdom that honours the achievements of women and the invaluable contributions of black leaders, guiding people toward a future of empowerment and progress.

Maya Angelou

Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it. — Maya AngelouReflection: True success is rooted in self-acceptance and passion for your work. Find fulfilment in being true to yourself and your passions.

Alice Walker (Photo: ALA)

Don’t wait around for other people to be happy for you. Any happiness you get, you’ve got to make yourself. — Alice WalkerReflection: Your happiness is in your hands. Take control of your well-being and pursue what brings you joy.

Carol Moseley Braun (Photo: Jeremy Wilburn)

Defining myself, as opposed to being defined by others, is one of the most difficult challenges I face. —- Carol Moseley BraunReflection: Take ownership of your identity and define yourself on your terms. Your uniqueness is your strength.

Audre Lorde (Photo: 350 Vermont)

I am my best work – a series of road maps, reports, recipes, doodles, and prayers from the front lines. — Audre LordeReflection: Embrace your journey as a work in progress — every experience, challenge, and achievement shapes who you are becoming.