The St James police seized sixty assorted rounds of ammunition and a magazine during an operation on Pele Drive, Flankers, St James on Monday, May 06.

Reports are that about 2:00 pm., lawmen carried out a search at an unoccupied premises where one .45 extended magazine, forty-six 7.62, twelve.45 and two 9mm rounds of ammunition seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure. Investigation continues.