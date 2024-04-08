Gun seized during stop and search in St James Loop Jamaica

Gun seized during stop and search in St James Loop Jamaica
1 hrs ago

One Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed was seized during a vehicular check point operation on Chambers Drive, Granville in St James on Monday, April 08.

Two men have been taken into custody. Reports from the Granville Police are that about 1:00 pm, a team was on patrol in the area, when a motor vehicle with two men abroad was signaled to stop.

The driver and the passenger were acting in a suspicious manner that aroused the suspicion of the officers.

The occupants and the vehicle were searched; the firearm was found under the passenger seat.

Investigation continue.

