Seiveright and Fitz-Henley defend NaRRA





The government continues to defend the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority, NaRRA, noting the importance of building back stronger, post Hurricane Melissa.

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Central Delano Seiveright and State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Senator Abka Fitz-Henley are among the latest hitting back at criticisms of NaRRA.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding had argued that NaRRA is inadequate to properly meet the challenges people continue to face today.

NaRRA was established last year to lead, coordinate and fast-track recovery efforts, after the hurricane.

It focuses on building climate-resilient infrastructure.

Speaking in Parliament during Tuesday’s debate on NaRRA, Mr. Seiveright said the bill provides clear coordination, cabinet oversight, strong audit and reporting, transparency through a public register, and faster approvals with safeguards.

He warned that many countries struggled after disasters due to poor coordination, oversight paralysis and slow execution, pitfalls Jamaica must avoid.

And Senator Fitz-Henley said the NaRRA bill is important to breaking the back of red tape which often delays important national projects.

He noted that the bill has achieved the right balance between maintaining accountability mechanisms and ensuring the timely delivery of major initiatives.

The Senator said this balance is essential to the Hurricane Melissa recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Senator Fitz-Henley pointed out that careful reading of the bill reveals that it contains provisions for accountability and probity.

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness will close debate on the NaRRA bill in the House of Representatives next week.

The bill is expected to be approved then sent to the Upper House for debate.