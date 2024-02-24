HISTORIC! Inaugural AA flight from Miami lands at Ian Fleming airport Loop Jamaica

History was created on Saturday at the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Boscobel, St Mary when it welcomed American Airlines’ inaugural flight from Miami, Florida in the United States to the airport.

National pride was on display at the airport as flight AA4007 landed and made its way down the runway for the first time.

Officials from Jamaica and the United States were on site to witness the occasion, which was followed by an official welcome ceremony on the day.

But before that ceremony and the landing of the aircraft, passengers were captured on video aboard the plane waving Jamaican flags in celebration.

When the plane landed, St Mary Western Member of Parliament (MP), Robert Montague, in whose constituency the airport is located, was one of the first persons to disembark, resulting in cheers from the gathering of persons who were awaiting the historic flight.

Speaking at the official welcome ceremony, Montague said history was created on the day for St Mary.

“A mile of highway will only take you a mile, but a mile of runway will take you to the world, and that’s where St Mary is going,” declared Montague.

“Today (Saturday) is a wonderful day. It’s historic… Today, St Mary goes global. Today is the day that brought us all here with a lot of memories,” he said.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, and Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International and Appliance Traders Group, Adam Stewart, were among the officials who witnessed the historic flight’s landing at the Boscobel-based airport.

“Endless possibilities for the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary,” Vaz later wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz (right of centre) and other officials cutting a ribbon to officially welcome the American Airlines inaugural flight from Miami to the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary on Saturday.

“I was pleased to welcome the crew and passengers, representing the first of many who will fly this route,” he continued.

“Our Government is committed to #BuildingForYou and this is yet another example of us implementing effective policies and taking decisive actions for the benefit of all Jamaicans,” Vaz added.

Meanwhile, Senior Strategist in the Tourism Minister, Delano Seiveright, said “tickets sales” are “already strong” for the nonstop flights between Miami and Boscobel.

Due to airport-related standards, however, the route is officially Miami to Ocho Rios.

Both Vaz and Seiveright have been sharing photographs on their respective social media platforms of the historic occasion.