Jamaica’s judges among the highest-paid in Caribbean, says Chuck Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s judges have moved from being among the lowest-paid in the Caribbean to among the highest-paid, alongside their counterparts in the Cayman Islands.

This was noted Tuesday by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck during his contribution to the 2024/25 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“In 2016 when the Holness-led administration came to office, the judges were the lowest-paid across the Caribbean. Back in 2016, judges were receiving a compensation package of approximately J$12 million per annum. Fast-forward to 2023, and the figures have significantly increased, with judges in the high court potentially earning approximately J$30 million per annum in their compensation package,” Chuck told the House.

“After eight years, we can now say members of the judiciary are among the best paid in the region. Members of the judiciary are appropriately compensated as their salaries now align with globally competitive rates,” Chuck added.

He said the government was actively working to improve the salaries of judges in the parish courts.

According to the justice minister, it is essential to understand that these improved compensation packages are not just about aligning with trends across the public sector.

“They reflect the exceptional performance of our judiciary, which has elevated our court system to one of the best in the Caribbean and one which resonates with global best practices,” Chuck remarked.

He boasted that “no government since 1962 has given the court system more support than the Andrew Holness government”.

He added: “Since 2016, every section of the justice system has had increases of over 150 per cent in budgetary allocation. For example, the Court Administration Division moved from J$3.397 billion in 2016 to J$9.431 billion now in 2024”.