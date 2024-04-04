JUTC warns of possible service hiccups due to strike action Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) has advised the public of the possibility of delays in service due to possible strike action by some of its employees.

The disgruntled workers are said to be represented by the University and Allied Workers Union (UAWU).

The company, in a release, said the present uncertainty has resulted from the rejection of a proposed 10.5 per cent adjustment to premiums for health insurance coverage from Canopy Insurance Limited, which was scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2024.

However, the UAWU has refused to accept the increase, resulting in a suspension of the coverage, as a minimum 70 per cent of the company’s staff needs to be enrolled for the coverage to go in force.

The JUTC said another trade union, the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), met with Canopy Insurance Limited and negotiated a reduction in the original premium of 10.5 per cent down to seven per cent, or the original planned premium increase (10.5 per cent) offered with improved benefits, which the company said has been communicated to the UAWU.

However, the JUTC said despite several meetings with union delegates to try and resolve the matter, the UAWU delegates refused to agree to the proposed changes.

Consequently, the issue remains unresolved.

The JUTC, in the release, said it is committed to the wellbeing of the employees, and acknowledged the importance of access to health insurance coverage.

“We continue to work with the bargaining unit to resolve this unfortunate matter which has been referred to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), and our parent ministry (Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport) has been advised.