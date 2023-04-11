Lisa Bell demits office as managing director of EXIM Bank Loop Jamaica

Lisa Bell, the managing director of the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM), will demit office at the end of April 2023, the bank’s board of directors announced today.

Bell joined the EXIM Bank in 2010, having previously served at Jampro as vice president.

The announcement follows last year’s media reports of the government’s plan to merge EXIM Bank and another state-run entity, the Development Bank of Jamaica.

The board thanked Bell for her contribution to the growth and development of EXIM Bank and wished her success in her future undertakings.

In a release announcing Bell’s departure, the board said under her leadership, the bank’s loans portfolio was significantly expanded to the productive and MSME sectors.

Bell also spearheaded the modernization of the bank to provide financing support to the productive sector.

Other achievements during her time at EXIM include the Bank becoming ISO 9001:2015 Certified in April 2020 and the bank winning the Public Bodies Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for 2019.

While at the Bank, Bell also served on several public sector boards and committees, including the Jamaica International Financial Services Authority, Tourism Linkages Council, Tourism COVID-19 Impact Committee and the Jamaica Stock Exchange Best Practices Committee.