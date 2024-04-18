Liverpool fail to overturn deficit as Atalanta end Europa League hopes Loop Jamaica

Liverpool failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup.

The result officially ended Liverpool’s hopes of a treble of trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield, though the feat had looked unlikely after the Italian team won 3-0 in the first leg in Merseyside.

But days after celebrating their first-ever Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen remained on course to claim a historic treble by holding West Ham to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium to stretch their unbeaten streak to 44. Xabi Alonso’s team advanced 3-1 on aggregate.

In the semifinals, Leverkusen will face Roma after the capital club beat AC Milan 2-1 in an all-Italian quarterfinal to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead early, heading in a cross from Vladimir Coufal. Jeremie Frimpong came off the bench and equalized in the 89th minute to clinch the aggregate victory and extend the team’s unbeaten run.

In Bergamo, Liverpool had a dream start after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross hit Matteo Ruggeri’s hand. Mohamed Salah sent goalkeeper Juan Musso the wrong way from the penalty spot for an early lead in the seventh minute.

But the Reds failed to convert any other chances — a long way off from their 5-0 win at Atalanta in the Champions League in 2020.

Atalanta will meet either Marseille or Benfica in the semifinals — that second-leg game went to extra time.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Emiliano Martínez saved two spot kicks and Douglas Luiz converted the decisive penalty for Aston Villa to prevail 4-3 in a shootout over Lille and advance to the Europa Conference League semifinals.

After Villa won the first leg of their quarterfinals 2-1 last week, Yusuf Yazıcı and Benjamin André scored in each half for Lille’s 2-0 lead before defender Matty Cash’s 87th-minute goal evened the aggregate score 3-3 to force extra time.

Villa are into their first European semifinal since 1982 and will face either Fenerbahce or Olympiakos for a spot in the May 29 final in Athens.

Fiorentina, last year’s runnerup, also reached the semifinals after Nicolás González and Cristiano Biraghi both scored in extra time to edge 10-man Viktoria Plzeň 2-0 in the second leg. The opening leg was a goalless draw. The Italian team will face either PAOK or Club Brugge. Plzeň’s Brazilian midfielder Cadu received a red card in the 66th minute.