Loop Lens: Hey there, sunshine! Loop Jamaica

Despite jumping at several lead-up events prior, plenty soca revellers were up at the crack of dawn for Sunrise Breakfast Party, the Carnival in Jamaica edition.

The chic early morning soiree took place on the lawns of the Kingston Polo Club in Caymanas Estates, St Catherine.

Heineken, the premium beer sponsor, ensured that patrons were refreshed with green cocktails, while they relinquished their woes to the music.

Soca acts Major Penny had just about every patron whining to every tune, while others were completely engrossed with Jamaican-made brekkie or Johnnie Walker cocktails.

Loop Lens takes our parasols to the green!

