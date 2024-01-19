Magna Group receives recognition from Dongfeng DFAC

Its company Magma was honored with The Best Small Truck Promotion award in Colombia and Mexico, and The Best Light Truck Promotion award in Guatemala.

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Magna, a leading automotive business group in Latin America, received awards for its subsidiaries in Mexico, Colombia, and Guatemala from Dongfeng DFAC, the largest heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer in China1. The presentation of these accolades took place during the DFAC 2024 Global New Product Promotion Conference held in Guangzhou, China.

The awards received on January 18th were The Best Light Truck Promotion for Guatemala and The Best Small Truck Promotion for Magma, the group’s subsidiary in Mexico and Colombia. These certifications strengthen the strategic alliance between the two companies, which will allow DFAC Dongfeng Trucks / Jungfeng Cars & Pickups to expand its business in the markets of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, and Argentina.

“DFAC Dongfeng – Jungfeng is more than a supplier for us. It has become a true strategic ally. After 50 years in the market experiencing countless challenges, we are confident that the relentless dedication of this company in providing us with products and vehicles of the highest quality, not only meeting international standards but exceeding our customers’ expectations, will help us overcome future challenges and explore new growth opportunities,” stated Agustín Lama, CEO of Magna Group.

The event also featured the unveiling of new models, highlighting the diversity that the Chinese brand’s portfolio has prepared for the Latin American markets. This exhibition underscores their commitment to meeting customer needs and their progressive approach. Through this alliance, Magna aims to position DFAC Dongfeng Trucks / Jungfeng Cars & Pickups as a leader in its segments and after-sales service for different countries in the region.

“I extend my gratitude to the entire DFAC Dongfeng – Jungfeng team that has contributed to this successful collaboration. Their professionalism and dedication are exceptional in this industry. Similarly, I thank every member of Magna Group, whose hard work and effort have been crucial in turning this alliance into a true engine of progress,” emphasized Lama.

The commercial alliance between both companies is expected to further their commitment to innovation and development as Dongfeng DFAC is constantly seeking technological advancements and innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of each market. With a comprehensive range of commercial vehicles (trucks and buses) including medium, heavy, light, mini, and conversion series, as well as private-use vehicles and pickups with Jungfeng, the company has become a benchmark in the Asian market and aims to establish itself among Latin American consumers.

For Magna Group, the alliance with DFAC Dongfeng – Jungfeng will reaffirm its leadership in the Latin American automotive sector. Therefore, in the following months, both companies will continue taking joint actions to promote the vision and products of the Chinese company in different markets within the region.

About Magna Group:

With over five decades of experience, our company has established itself as a paragon of excellence in the Dominican Republic, representing exclusively prestigious international brands including Hyundai, BMW, MINI, Motorrad, Kawasaki, Bajaj, and Petronas.

The company has strengthened its global presence with exclusive representations in different countries. We represent the BMW Group in Uruguay, Hyundai for light and passenger vehicles in Jamaica, and exclusively for trucks and buses in Guatemala. In Central America, as well as in Europe with Bajaj motorcycles through Grupo UMA and with DFAC Dongfeng – Jungfeng we have solidified our presence in Central America, reaching Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Panama. Additionally, through Magma, we have achieved a successful presence in Colombia and Mexico, highlighting our commitment to strategic expansion and representation of high-quality international brands.

1ChinaTrucks. https://www.chinatrucks.com/statistics/2020/1101/article_9463.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332643/1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332644/1.jpg