Man seen in viral video robbing bar, remanded on gun-related charges Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

Robbery of business establishment in Goshen, St Elizabeth 27.03.2024

A man who was reportedly among six men seen on video robbing a bar in Goshen, St Elizabeth last month, has been remanded in custody until May 8.

Leo Foster, a 37-year-old resident of Grosmond district in the parish, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week. 

Foster is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of robbery, using a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful wounding.

The charges all stem from the March 27 robbery, during which Foster was allegedly seen  armed with a gun in a video, along with five other men robbing a bar.

One of the five men was shot and killed, while the others remain on the run.

During court proceedings, the clerk of court advised that the case file was incomplete. 

Foster was subsequently remanded until next month.

A video that was shared widely on social media showed six men armed with rifles and handguns assaulting patrons at a bar in Goshen district. The incident occurred at about 8:40 pm.

In the video as well, the men were seen taking valuables and ripping poker boxes from the walls at the bar. 

Weeks later, the police made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of Foster.

Reports from the Black River police are that on Friday, April 12, lawmen were on an operation in the Grosmond district area when they were confronted by one of the suspected robbers, who was fatally shot. 

Foster, who was in the area, was later arrested after he was also identified from the video.

He was taken into custody and charged following a question-and-answer session.

