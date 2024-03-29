Men at St Bess riverside with oil surprised by cops Loop Jamaica

Three men are in custody following an incident at a riverside in St Elizabeth on Thursday, March 28.

This followed the seizure of a firearm and ammunition by the police in Middlesex district in the parish during the incident.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 6:25 pm, a police team was conducting operations in the area, when three men were seen in the vicinity of a river.

On the approach of the police, the men reportedly started acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the law enforcers.

The men were accosted and searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in a section of a pimento oil-refining machine that the men were operating.

They were taken into custody, pending further investigations by the police.