Miss Kitty and hubby welcome baby girl Loop Jamaica

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Miss Kitty and her hubby after the media personality and attorney announced the birth of their child on Wednesday on her social media platform.

Sharing photos of her holding her baby girl, plus separate photos of her and hubby seemingly before the delivery, Miss Kitty, real name Khadine Hylton-Wilkinson, said they welcomed their child on Tuesday, March 5.

“Ian and I are thrilled to announce that Baby Wilkinson made her grand entrance on Tuesday, March 5, 2024! My lovely baby and I are doing wonderfully!

“We are over the moon with joy to meet our precious gift and blessing. Join us in celebrating this special moment of birth, love, happiness and new beginnings!,” she captioned the post, which was accompanied by a slew of hashtags, including #BabyWilkinson, #BlessedWithBaby, #JoyfulJourney, #BundleOfJoy, #BabyBliss, #DaddysLittleGirl, and #GoldenChild.

Posted under an hour ago to Instagram, the post has already garnered more than 20,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts Adam Stewart, dancehall legend Bounty Killer, retired athlete Veronica Campbell Brown, and entertainers Bling Dawg and Tony Matterhorn are just a few of the thousands who have congratulated the couple.