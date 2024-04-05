MIYA donates water stations to McGrath High Loop Jamaica

Linstead, St Catheine-based McGrath High School received a special handover from Miya Water and the National Water Commission (NWC) Jamaica in recognition of their outstanding achievement as the 1st place winners in the NWC/Miya Water Conservation Video Challenge held recently.

The event marked a significant milestone in promoting water conservation efforts among Jamaica’s youth and included the installation of two water stations at McGrath High School, generously provided by Miya Water and NWC Jamaica. These stations are strategically placed near the lunch area and along one of the school’s main corridors, ensuring easy access for students.