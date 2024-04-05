MIYA donates water stations to McGrath High Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
MIYA donates water stations to McGrath High Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mother and daughter charged with murder

Jamaica Diaspora Conference set for June in Montego Bay

BCMG to participate in Emerging Leaders Programme

3,000 acres of ackee, breadfruit, mangoes for South St James

J’can companies urged to get up to speed on safeguarding clients’ data

Shericka Jackson withdraws from Miramar Invitational

PBS to acquire Xerox in Peru, Ecuador

The economic multiplier effect and Jamaica Carnival

MIYA donates water stations to McGrath High

Tea maker Shavuot Int’l expands with second farm, factory in St Mary

Friday Apr 05

25°C
Our Endz

School recognised for conservation efforts

Loop News

5 hrs ago – Updated

The NWC/Miya team share a photo with the McGrath High School lower school vice principal and TikTok Video Challenge Winner.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Linstead, St Catheine-based McGrath High School received a special handover from Miya Water and the National Water Commission (NWC) Jamaica in recognition of their outstanding achievement as the 1st place winners in the NWC/Miya Water Conservation Video Challenge held recently.

The event marked a significant milestone in promoting water conservation efforts among Jamaica’s youth and included the installation of two water stations at McGrath High School, generously provided by Miya Water and NWC Jamaica. These stations are strategically placed near the lunch area and along one of the school’s main corridors, ensuring easy access for students.

Related Articles

Our Endz

February 13, 2024 02:43 PM

Business

October 24, 2022 05:19 PM

Our Endz

January 27, 2020 12:25 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Mother and daughter charged with murder

Business

Jamaica Diaspora Conference set for June in Montego Bay

Business

BCMG to participate in Emerging Leaders Programme

More From

Sport

Jamaica secure 4th place at 37th Carifta Swimming Championships

Kai Alert and Noland Barrett emerged as the standout performers

Jamaica News

See also

3 guns, including rifles, plus wanted man bagged in St James on Thurs

Two rifles, a pistol and five magazines were seized by a joint police-military team during a number of targeted operations St James on Thursday.
In Mount Salem, Montego Bay, the police, in collabor

Jamaica News

Fatalities from four-vehicle crash identified

4 killed and over 20 injured in St Ann road crashes over last 4 days

Jamaica News

NRSC alarmed at 10 road deaths in first three days of April

Vice-Chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Dr Lucien Jones, has expressed alarm about the recent spike in fatal accidents, resulting in the deaths of 10 people over the first three days

Jamaica News

Three women, a man and a deadly fight

What started as an argument between a man and a woman at his home in the wee hours of Monday, has left the man dead and the police probing the circumstances surrounding his death after the woman’s mot

Business

Tara Shoucair satisfies chocolate market with healthy indulgences

Young People in Business

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols