NBA: Anunoby’s return, Hart’s triple-double help Knicks beat 76ers Loop Jamaica

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Hart had 20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, OG Anunoby scored 14 points in his return from an 18-game absence and the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-79 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Brunson added 20 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who finally got one of their injured starters back and looked nothing like the team that was held to an NBA season-low 73 points in a loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Anunoby hadn’t played since Jan. 27 because of a right elbow injury that required surgery. New York are still playing without All-Star Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson because of injuries, but have held their opponent below 80 points in three straight games for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

The Knicks improved to 13-2 in games that Anunoby has played in after acquiring him from Toronto in a Dec. 30 trade.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and Tyrese Maxey had 17 after missing the previous four games because of a concussion.

TIMBERWOLVES 118, CLIPPERS 100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a season-high 28 and Minnesota Timberwolves roared back from an early 22-point deficit for a victory over Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard left the game with back spasms between the first two quarters, the Clippers said. He played the entire first quarter, but he was seen leaving the Clippers’ downtown arena during the second quarter.

Mike Conley scored 23 points with five 3-pointers for the Timberwolves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season with a huge rally following Leonard’s departure. Rudy Gobert had eight points and 11 rebounds before leaving the game late with an apparent chest injury.

After trailing 57-35 midway through the second quarter, Minnesota seized control in the second half and finished the team’s largest comeback since November 2012.

Paul George scored 22 points and James Harden had 12 for the Clippers, who have lost two straight games for only the second time since Christmas.

KINGS 129, BUCKS 94

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and Sacramento Kings beat Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in more than eight years.

Sacramento had not defeated Milwaukee since Feb. 1, 2016, with the 15-game losing streak being the longest active streak for any team.

This game was never in doubt. The Kings never trailed and led by double digits since the midway point of the second quarter and built the lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 11 rebounds, setting a Kings single-season record with his 47th consecutive double-double. Jerry Lucas had set the mark in 1967-68. Malik Monk added 25 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who went 1-3 on a four-game California swing.

PACERS 121, THUNDER 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Myles Turner scored 24 points to help Indiana Pacers defeat Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 12 assists and Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who shot 53.9% from the field and snapped Oklahoma City’s three-game win streak.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Lu Dort scored 18 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who fell into a tie with the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Gordon Hayward got his first start in 11 games since being traded to Oklahoma City and scored nine points in 30 minutes. He started in place of Jalen Williams, who was out with a sprained right ankle. Williams is Oklahoma City’s No. 2 scorer this season with 19 points per game.

CELTICS 123, JAZZ 107

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and Derrick White added 24 to lead Boston Celtics over struggling Utah Jazz.

The Celtics were missing rotation players Jaylen Brown (back), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe) but shot so well it didn’t matter much.

Jrue Holiday scored 16 points and Sam Hauser had 14 as the Celtics made 20 3-pointers and outscored the Jazz on second-chance points, 22-8.

Keyonte George scored 14 of his 26 points in the first quarter, Jordan Clarkson tallied 21 and Collin Sexton had 20 for Utah, which have dropped 11 of their last 13 games.

The Jazz played without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (thigh) and Taylor Hendricks (toe).

GRIZZLIES 109, WIZARDS 97

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Jemison scored a career-high 24 points, GG Jackson added 19 and Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to hold off Washington Wizards.

Jake LaRavia added 16 points for Memphis. Jemison was 11 of 13 from the field.

Kyle Kuzma had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wizards, who were trying to win three straight games for the first time this season. Corey Kispert finished with 22 points and Deni Avdija had 16.

ROCKETS 103, SPURS 101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 21 points and Houston Rockets held off San Antonio Spurs.

Houston won their fourth straight on the road and are five games behind Golden State for 10th in the Western Conference.

Tre Jones had 22 points and Jeremy Sochan added 21 as San Antonio lost for the fourth time in five games. Victor Wembanyama finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists after a sluggish start.

At 14-52, San Antonio must finish at least 7-9 to avoid matching the franchise’s worst record of 20-62 set in 1997.