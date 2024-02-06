NBA: Donovan Mitchell, Cavs keep rolling, beat Kings 136-110 Loop Jamaica

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Max Strus added 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-110 in the NBA on Monday night for their sixth straight win and 14th in 15 games.

The Cavs are a league-best 19-4 since Dec. 16. Cleveland matched a season high with 23 3-pointers in winning their ninth straight home game and eighth in nine against teams from the West.

Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists for his 15th triple-double this season, tying him with Denver’s Nikola Jokic for the league lead.

Harrison Barnes added 22 points and De’Aaron Fox had 19 as the Kings finished 5-2 on a season-long trip.

LAKERS 124, HORNETS 118

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his third career triple-double, and Los Angeles Lakers short-handed Charlotte Hornets.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and LeBron James had 26 for the Lakers, who won their third straight and concluded a 4-2 trip.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 41 points and rookie Brandon Miller added 33 points for the Hornets, who lost their eighth straight since trading Terry Rozier to Miami.

MAVERICKS 118, 76ERS 102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 23 points and eight assists and Luka Doncic scored 19 points as Dallas Mavericks beat Philadelphia 76ers.

Irving and Doncic played together for just the 23rd time in the Mavericks’ 50 games. Josh Green scored 20 points for the Mavericks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points, Tobias Harris had 17 and Tyrese Maxey 15 for the Sixers, who fell to 4-11 without injured MVP Joel Embiid, who’s set for knee surgery this week.

WARRIORS 109, NETS 98

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jonathan Kuminga added 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Golden State Warriors shook off a poor start to beat Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors outscored the Nets 66-49 in the second half, even while going just 4 for 22 from behind the arc in the game — with all the makes by Curry.

Cam Thomas scored 18 points but shot 4 for 21 for the Nets, who had won three of four. Nic Claxton added 15 points and a career-high seven blocked shots before being ejected in the fourth quarter for a flagrant foul against Brandin Podziemski, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

PELICANS 138, RAPTORS 100

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 41 points, and New Orleans Pelicans routed Toronto Raptors.

Ingram hit 16 of 21 shots and also dished out nine assists in 30 minutes. He capped his performance by hitting five straight 3s at the end of the third.

CJ McCollum scored 20 points for the Pelicans, who won their third straight and sent the Raptors to their eighth loss in nine games.

Rookie Gradey Dick had a season-high 22 points for the Raptors.

CLIPPERS 149, HAWKS 144

ATLANTA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta Hawks to conclude a 6-1 road swing.

James Harden had 30 points and 10 assists, and Paul George scored 18 for Los Angeles.

De’Andre Hunter matched a season high with 27 points for the Hawks. Trae Young added 25 points.