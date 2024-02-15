NCB gets dual recognition as Best Private Bank, Best FX Bank in J’ca Loop Jamaica

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has been named 2024 Best Private Bank in Jamaica and 2024 Best Foreign Exchange (FX) in Jamaica by Global Finance, a prestigious international finance publication.

Renowned for meticulously selecting top financial institutions worldwide across various categories annually, Global Finance has identified NCB as a standout performer in the Jamaican financial landscape.

“Being recognised as the Best Private and Best FX Bank in Jamaica by Global Finance is a profound honour and motivational catalyst for the entire NCB team. Our strategic focus on Efficiency Governance and Customer Experience (EGC) propels us toward excellence and positions us as a world-class organisation. International accolades validate our efforts and reinforce our standing as Jamaica’s premier bank,” commented Bruce Bowen, NCB CEO.

NCB was honoured with Best Private Bank and Best FX Bank in Jamaica due to its exceptional performance and dedication to excellence. The selection for Best Private Bank was attributed to a comprehensive evaluation of the Bank’s private banking segment, including local market knowledge, global presence, investment breadth, and creativity, as recognised by industry analysts and sources. Additionally, the distinction as Best FX Bank resulted from NCB’s outstanding transaction volume, market share, global coverage, competitive pricing, and innovative technologies.

These dual recognitions underscore NCB’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement in customer experience, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution on the global stage.