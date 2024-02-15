NCB gets dual recognition as Best Private Bank, Best FX Bank in J’ca Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
NCB gets dual recognition as Best Private Bank, Best FX Bank in J’ca Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NCB gets dual recognition as Best Private Bank, Best FX Bank in J’ca

SMEs encouraged to rethink traditional financing models

British man held with ganja at MoBay airport on Valentine’s Day

JFF election dispute escalates as Pat Garel heads to Court of Appeal

53-y-o woman killed in Hanover crash

Cops search for man who ran leaving 57 rounds of ammo in New Haven

NBA: With LeBron resting, Davis, Hachimura help Lakers rout Jazz

‘If yuh don’t careful, rat tek weh man woman from dem’ – Fisher

UPDATE: Traffic cop died from crash after bike hit a dog on roadway

Sprint sensation Brianna Lyston inks Adidas NIL deal

Thursday Feb 15

25°C
Business
Loop News

13 minutes ago

Bruce Bowen, CEO of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has been named 2024 Best Private Bank in Jamaica and 2024 Best Foreign Exchange (FX) in Jamaica by Global Finance, a prestigious international finance publication.

Renowned for meticulously selecting top financial institutions worldwide across various categories annually, Global Finance has identified NCB as a standout performer in the Jamaican financial landscape.

“Being recognised as the Best Private and Best FX Bank in Jamaica by Global Finance is a profound honour and motivational catalyst for the entire NCB team. Our strategic focus on Efficiency Governance and Customer Experience (EGC) propels us toward excellence and positions us as a world-class organisation. International accolades validate our efforts and reinforce our standing as Jamaica’s premier bank,” commented Bruce Bowen, NCB CEO.

NCB was honoured with Best Private Bank and Best FX Bank in Jamaica due to its exceptional performance and dedication to excellence. The selection for Best Private Bank was attributed to a comprehensive evaluation of the Bank’s private banking segment, including local market knowledge, global presence, investment breadth, and creativity, as recognised by industry analysts and sources. Additionally, the distinction as Best FX Bank resulted from NCB’s outstanding transaction volume, market share, global coverage, competitive pricing, and innovative technologies.

These dual recognitions underscore NCB’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement in customer experience, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution on the global stage.

Related Articles

Business

February 12, 2024 02:38 PM

Business

February 2, 2024 09:59 PM

Business

December 19, 2023 02:58 PM

Recent Articles

Business

NCB gets dual recognition as Best Private Bank, Best FX Bank in J’ca

Business

SMEs encouraged to rethink traditional financing models

Jamaica News

British man held with ganja at MoBay airport on Valentine’s Day

More From

Jamaica News

40 wanted persons in 40 days: Cops set goal for Lent

See also

It is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is letting citizens know what they’d like for them to give up as they kick off their ’40 in 40′ social

Jamaica News

Senior citizen booked for another’s murder in Lionel Town, Clarendon

The Lionel Town police in Clarendon have charged a man, 61-year Michael Foster, with the murder of 61-year-old Boneta Stewart, otherwise called ‘Mikey Mouse’, a farmer of Cockpit district, Lionel Town

Jamaica News

3 men held as Lotto Scam Taskforce carry out raid in Westmoreland

Three men from Westmoreland were arrested Tuesday morning by the Lottery Scam Taskforce for breaches of the Law Reform Act.
Information is that officers conducted a targeted operation in the White

Jamaica News

Jamaican shot dead in St Kitts and Nevis

A Jamaican man was shot dead earlier today in St Kitts and Nevis.
In a brief comment to the media, the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force said Jermaine Green was killed in Sandy Point in

Sport

Sprint sensation Brianna Lyston inks Adidas NIL deal

Brianna Lyston of Louisiana State University (LSU) has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas.
The 19-year-old Jamaican announced her partnership on Instagram on Tuesday: “Phili

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Traffic cop died from crash after bike hit a dog on roadway

The Police High Command has expressed saddened at the death of Constable Renardo Spence of the Spanish Town Traffic Department, who sustained injuries in a motor vehicle collision on the Gutters main

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols