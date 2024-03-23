New commissioner announces major JCF leadership changes Loop Jamaica

New Police Commissioner, Dr Kevin Blake, has announced a raft of changes to the leadership roles within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The changes were announced through the publication of the JCF’s weekly Force Orders. It is the first Force Orders publication since Blake assumed the role as Commissioner on March 19, 2024.

A number of changes have been made at the level of the High Command, as well as other senior and middle management levels of the constabulary.

As of April 2, 2024, the following changes will be applicable:

DCP Clifford Blake – Inspectorate & Professional Standards Oversite Bureau (IPROB)

ACP Warren Clarke – Strategic Operations Portfolio.

ACP Karina Powell Hood – Force Development and Logistics (FDLP)

ACP Clifford Chambers – Office of the Commissioner of Police.

ACP Calvin Allen – Area 3 Headquarters

ACP Andrew Lewis – Crime and Security Portfolio

SSP Glenford Miller – Area 1 Headquarters

SSP Paulette Green – Area 4 Headquarters

SSP Kirk Ricketts – Security Intelligence Branch (SIB)

SSP Desmond Brooks – IPROB

SSP Robert Gordon – Administration Branch

SSP Howard Chambers – Specialised Operations

SP Hopeton Nicholson – St Catherine North

In a release, the police said speaking at an all-officers’ conference on Thursday, March 21 at the Police Officers’ Club in St Andrew, Blake said the changes were in line with his strategic vision for the JCF under his leadership. He said the reassignments highlight his desire to refresh and effectively utilise the diverse skills and talents within the leadership and management ranks of the police force.