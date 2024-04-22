New St James top cop focused on pulling in ‘guns, gunmen and gangs’ Loop Jamaica

As part of his mandate in leading the St James Police Division, Acting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eron Samuels has vowed to nab wanted gangsters in the parish.

In briefly outlining broad elements of his focus on crime in the parish, the newly appointed St James police commander said he is aware of the impact of guns, gunmen and gangs on the economic growth of the parish.

Samuels advised that he is committed to using technology in the efforts to combat murders and other forms of crime.

Up to April 13, 2024, a total of 41 murders were recorded in the parish, which represents a reduction of five killings when compared to the 46 homicides that were recorded for the corresponding period last year.

Speaking at last week’s launch of a school drone programme at Cornwall College in St James, Samuels said crime remains the “number one ticket item” in the parish.

“We will ensure that we keep at it (reducing crime). We will go after the guns, the gunmen and the gangs,” he said.

“These (guns, gunmen and gangs) continue to reduce the amount of growth that we have in St James, and if you realise, we are always going after the wanted persons here in St James,” declared Samuels.

“We try our best to have a good success rate of getting them (the wanted men). Either we catch them or we run them away,” he added.

Samuels said ensuring the communities are safe in the parish also remains one of his top priorities.

“… At the end of the day, we want to ensure that we create a safer society, safer communities, and safer place to do business, raise families, and to just enjoy Jamaica,” he stated.