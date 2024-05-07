PAHO recognises Jamaica as a leader in public health Loop Jamaica

Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Jarbas Barbosa da Silva has commended Jamaica’s public health system, noting the island as a leader in the Caribbean on matters of public health concern.

Dr Barbosa is on a four-day visit to the island as the World Health Organization (WHO) will certify Jamaica, Belize and St Vincent & the Grenadines for achieving the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis (EMTCT).

As part of his official visit, the director today engaged with Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton and senior health officials during a courtesy call at the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ head office in New Kingston.

The discussions centred around ongoing public health priorities including primary health care reform, investments in prevention programmes and health system strengthening.

“Jamaica has an important role to play, to inspire others in the region. PAHO recognises Jamaica as a leader in public health,” Dr Barbosa said.

Noting the Caribbean and Latin America’s need for more global support in public health, Dr Barbosa emphasised Jamaica’s capacity to advocate for the region.“The leadership that Jamaica has is very important to join forces with us to call attention [to public health matters] from these [other] Regions,” Dr Barbosa added. Dr Barbosa is the second PAHO Director to visit Jamaica since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brazilian national began his five-year term as director on February 1, 2023, after succeeding Dr Carissa Etienne who led PAHO from 2012 to January 2023.