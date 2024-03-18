Parents and teachers empowered to support children with ADHD Loop Jamaica

Winsome Wishes for KIDS (WWKIDS), in collaboration with Higher Potential for Learning and Zeal Learning Centre, successfully conducted a student-centred workshop titled “Understanding Your Child with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)”.

The event took place at St Andrew High School for Girls on January 27th and February 17th, catering to parents, guardians, and educators respectively.

Led by the effervescent Simone Sobers, Founder and President of WWKIDS, the combined workshops saw nearly 70 participants over two days, encompassing a diverse group of parents, teachers, principals, vice principals, and learning specialists from across seven parishes.

Remarkably, attendees came from as far afield as St Elizabeth, Manchester and Portland…. spanning seven parishes in total.

The combined groups included 10 prep schools, six primary schools, and one basic school. Feedback obtained from workshop attendees signified a high degree of satisfaction towards the training content.

Out of 67 registrants, 54 stated that their expectations were met, while the quality of the training was predominantly rated as “great” to “excellent”.

The blend of presentations and interactive activities was well-received, with 55 attendees finding them useful, enlightening and relevant to their needs and reported learning something new and expressed willingness to recommend the training to other parents.

Dr Karine Clay of Higher Potential for Learning, and Zeal Learning Centre, played key roles in guiding the audience to understanding their specific learning styles, enveloping them in empowerment to ably support children with ADHD.

Dr Kay McDermott, from True Vine Wellness, brilliantly informed parents about natural herbs and food choices for aiding children with ADHD.

Olivia Wilmott, from Earth and the Fullness Wellness, creatively demonstrated and engaged both parents and educators into several breathing styles for calming the child and relaxing the adult.

Overall, the feedback suggests that the workshop was well-received and effective in meeting the participants’ expectations and needs.

In the heartfelt words of Zarah, a parent from Clarendon, “The workshop was insightful, informative, and educative. The professionalism and customer-centricity exhibited was outstanding, leaving me feeling empowered and confident to aid my daughter and others in achieving great things.”

The organisers recognised sponsors, Higher Potential for Learning, JetBlue, JTA Cooperative Credit Union, PriceSmart, and to National Parents and Teachers Association of Jamaica for endorsing these highly relevant, educational, and uplifting workshops.

The workshop would not have been a success without Sophia Nicholson-Jackson, Team WWKIDS, and Kozy Korner Books N More, the group said.