Past winners at Boys’ and Girls’ Champs Loop Jamaica

Sport
March 21, 2024 11:03 AM
March 21, 2024 03:52 AM
March 21, 2024 02:23 AM
Sport
Past winners at Boys’ and Girls’ Champs
Jamaica News
48-hour curfew imposed in Bayshore, Kingston following crime surge
Champs schedule: Thursday, March 21 – Day 3
Champs schedule: Wednesday, March 20 – Day 2
The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships enters its second day at the National Stadium in St Andrew on Wednesday.
Below is the schedule for the day.
9:00AM – 100M Dec O
Golding, Paulwell clarify positions re Juliet Holness as House Speaker
Paulwell points to ‘tradition’ to support Gov’t nomination, while Golding says PNP was never ‘consulted on her appointment
Champs 2024: Marcinho Rose and Shanoya Douglas impress in 400m semis
Kingston College’s (KC) top quarter-miler Marcinho Rose booked his spot in the final of the Boys’ Class One 400m with a strong performance on day two of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletic
Golding’s comments re Juliet Holness ‘highly inappropriate’ – Morgan
Cabinet member Robert Morgan has described as “highly inappropriate” the comments made by Opposition Leader Mark Golding in relation to the appointment of Juliet Holness, the wife of Prime Minister An
PJ Patterson and Hugh Small weigh in on Vybz Kartel ruling
… say legal precedence on jury matters already set by Jamaica’s Appeal Court in 1983
Champs 2024: Dockery reinstated in 100m following disqualification
Lacovia High School track star Sabrina Dockery, initially disqualified for a false start in the Girls’ Class Two 100m preliminary round, has been reinstated by the jury on the opening day of the ISSA/