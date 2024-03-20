Past winners at Boys’ and Girls’ Champs Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News 2011: Jamaica College2012: Calabar High2013: Calabar High2014: Calabar High2015 Calabar High2016: Calabar High2017: Calabar High2018: Calabar High2019: Kingston College2020: Cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic2021: Jamaica College2022: Kingston College2023: Kingston College2024: ? 

