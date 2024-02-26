PM changes out of JLP-branded shirt, votes in Local Gov’t Election Loop Jamaica

An issue surrounding the wearing of a Jamaica Labour Party-branded shirt threatened to take centre stage on Monday when Prime Minister Andrew Holness and wife, Juliet, turned up to vote at Mona High School in St Andrew, but the situation was quickly defused with a quick shirt change.

The JLP president and his wife arrived at the location a few minutes after 9am to cast their votes in the 2024 Local Government Election on Monday. However, while waiting to register his vote, Holness returned to his motor vehicle to change his shirt, sharing that he did not want to commit any breaches due to him wearing a shirt with the JLP logo on it.

The change was made after an officer at the polling station was heard explaining the rules to members of Holness’ team, who then shared the concern with the prime minister.

During an interview after casting his ballot, Holness addressed the branded-shirt issue and went on to share his confidence about a JLP victory at the close of polls today.

Watch the video captured by the Loop News team on location.