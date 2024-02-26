PM changes out of JLP-branded shirt, votes in Local Gov’t Election Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
PM changes out of JLP-branded shirt, votes in Local Gov’t Election Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM changes out of JLP-branded shirt, votes in Local Gov’t Election

Former NCB employee gets four months to return customers’ millions

Checking a bag will cost you more on United Airlines

Bob Marley’s birthplace, Nine Mile, targeted for soil research project

Slow but smooth voting in Annotto Bay Division

MFS Capital seeks buyers for its subsidiaries

St James woman charged with murder of her daughter

Opposition leader trusting in the Lord, votes early

Loop Breakfast Bites: Jamaica votes, ‘Peetah’ Morgan dies and more

LIVE BLOG: Local Government Election 2024

Monday Feb 26

25°C
Jamaica News

… addresses issue

Loop News

46 minutes ago

PM and wife votes at Mona High, addresses shirt issue

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An issue surrounding the wearing of a Jamaica Labour Party-branded shirt threatened to take centre stage on Monday when Prime Minister Andrew Holness and wife, Juliet, turned up to vote at Mona High School in St Andrew, but the situation was quickly defused with a quick shirt change.

The JLP president and his wife arrived at the location a few minutes after 9am to cast their votes in the 2024 Local Government Election on Monday. However, while waiting to register his vote, Holness returned to his motor vehicle to change his shirt, sharing that he did not want to commit any breaches due to him wearing a shirt with the JLP logo on it.

The change was made after an officer at the polling station was heard explaining the rules to members of Holness’ team, who then shared the concern with the prime minister.

During an interview after casting his ballot, Holness addressed the branded-shirt issue and went on to share his confidence about a JLP victory at the close of polls today.

Watch the video captured by the Loop News team on location.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

India win 4th test by 5 wickets to claim series victory over England

Jamaica News

PM changes out of JLP-branded shirt, votes in Local Gov’t Election

Jamaica News

Former NCB employee gets four months to return customers’ millions

More From

Jamaica News

Morgan Heritage lead singer, ‘Peetah’ Morgan, dies

PM Holness among those paying tribute to reggae star

Jamaica News

HISTORIC! Inaugural AA flight from Miami lands at Ian Fleming airport

History was created on Saturday at the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Boscobel, St Mary when it welcomed American Airlines’ inaugural flight from Miami, Florida in the United States to th

See also

Jamaica News

PNP must never be allowed to manage the economy again – Holness

Local Government Election 2024

Jamaica News

Female Jamaican schoolteacher charged with child neglect in US

A female Jamaican schoolteacher who is employed in the profession in South Carolina, United States, has been arrested and charged with child neglect by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Department.
The

Jamaica News

‘Mi… give her everything,’ said man who ‘snapped’ and killed GF

Gets manslaughter sentence reduced by Appeal Court after fatal act out of jealousy

Jamaica News

Opposition leader trusting in the Lord, votes early

Local Government Election 2024

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols