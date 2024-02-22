PNP to treat crime as public health issue if it wins local elections Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) has proposed several initiatives to address crime at the community level, including treating crime and violence as a public health issue and expanding the Jamaica Eye infrastructure to cover strategic points across local communities.

The proposals form part of the Opposition political party’s 2024 local government manifesto which is titled ‘Time come for CHANGE’.

Under its community development and citizen security policy, the PNP said if should be elected, it is committed to nurturing an inclusive social environment, prioritising citizens’ safety and fostering national pride for the holistic development of every Jamaican.

In noting that it has always been committed to “a holistic and transformative approach to building communities through local government policies and programmes”, the party said it would first treat crime and violence as “a public health issue”.

To that end, it would implement “broad-based stakeholder initiatives” to effectively address it, including the revitalisation of the Unite for Change initiative.

“This multifaceted approach to citizen security will target anti-social behaviour and violent crime at the local level,” the party said.

Other initiatives, as proposed by the PNP, for addressing crime at the local level are:

• Establishing Parish Safety Councils in municipalities, comprising police divisional commanders, churches, SDC (Social Development Commission), principals, chamber of commerce, service clubs, and community organisations.

• Creating structures within relevant state agencies to strengthen the response to anti-social behaviour in communities and schools, as well as deepening the use of restorative justice and providing conflict interruption and resolution training.

• Providing increased support through the SDC to strengthen and legitimate community organizations, including citizen associations, Police Youth Clubs, and neighbourhood watches.

• Empowering CDCs (Community Development Committees) and PDCs (Parish Development Committees) to support their enhanced effectiveness and relevance at the local level.

• Expanding the Jamaica Eye infrastructure to cover strategic points across local communities.

• Renewing the development of community spaces for sports and recreation.

“Through these initiatives, the PNP aims to create safer, more vibrant and resilient communities that foster the overall well-being of every Jamaican citizen,” the manifesto stated.