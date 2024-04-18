Poll: How do you cope with financial stress? Loop Jamaica

Financial stress affects more than 80 percent of the population, causing widespread concern. This stress can arise from various sources, including sudden setbacks like job loss or unexpected expenses, as well as from deeper, long-standing structural inequalities.

While finding a new job or practising careful budgeting can sometimes alleviate immediate concerns, in other cases, the root causes may be more deeply rooted, making them harder to overcome.

Regardless of its origins, the uncertainty surrounding our ability to meet financial obligations can significantly impact mental well-being.

Like all stress, if left unaddressed, it can escalate into something more serious. Based on your response, seeking financial advice or therapeutic support may be necessary. Share your response in the poll below: