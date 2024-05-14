Poll: How do you prefer to gift money to children? Loop Jamaica

Jamaica celebrates the significance of children by designating the entire month of May as Child Month.

It is said that children are a heritage and fruit of the womb and are deserving of essential tools for their holistic development.

Among these tools, financial education stands paramount, providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the intricate realm of money confidently and effectively.

