Several St Catherine areas with no murder, shooting etc this year Loop Jamaica

As several communities in the St Catherine North Police Division continue to record no incident of violent crime, including murder, so far this year, law enforcers have committed to capitalising on those gains that are being made.

Among the communities celebrating that feat so far are Riversdale, Sligoville, Above Rocks and Glengoffe.

In making the overall announcement at a stakeholder forum in St Catherine last week, Deputy Superintendent of Police Balvey Thomas said up to April 24, 2024, the St Catherine North Police Division recorded three fewer murders when compared to the 26 murders that were recorded for the corresponding period last year.

“Now (in) St Catherine North (Police Division), some of the communities are some of the safest in Jamaica,” declared Thomas.

“When you look at Riversdale, Sligoville, Ewarton…, Brown’s Hall, Glengoffe, Above Rocks – no murders, no shooting, no robberies since the start of the year,” he stated.

In contrast, areas like Spanish Town and Linstead have recorded incidents of murders.

“In St Catherine North, Spanish Town is the area that we’re seeing 10 murders; Linstead five (murders); Bog Walk three (killings); and Guy’s Hill three (murders),” Thomas indicated.

In Guy’s Hill in particular, the law enforcer pointed to what he described as a “little flare-up” in that community this year, but said it remains “one of the safer communities” in the division.

Added Thomas: “We’re telling you we will bring it (Guy’s Hill) back to normal because some of the things we didn’t foresee, but it happened, (and) we don’t sit on our laurels and don’t take control.”

Meanwhile, Thomas said since the start of the year, 13 firearms, including a rifle, as well as 205 rounds of ammunitions, have been seized by the police in the division.