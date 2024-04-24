Skatta Burrell Talks Connecting With Kehlani On ‘Her Coolie Dance Sample ‘After Hours’

Dancehall producer Skatta Burrell is celebrating the renewed success his Coolie Dance riddim is receiving after it was sampled by American artist Kehlani in her song “After Hours” on the album of the same name.

On Wednesday, Burrell shared the exciting news that the song is performing well, with over 10 million streams on Spotify.

“It’s day 20, and After Hours hits 10.3 million streams on Spotify without an official Music video. Respect to all Talents, Creatives and Elements that has contributed to this masterpiece. @kehlani @itsdavidali @spotify #cooliedanceriddim revamped,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

The renewed success of the song speaks to the continuing longevity of good riddims like Coolie Dance which was first released in 2003 by Cordel ‘Skatta’ Burrell and Everton ‘Eva’ Burrell. The riddim remains one of the most sampled Jamaican riddims, used in Nina Sky’s Gold-certified single, “Move Ya Body.”

In a comment to Urban Islandz, Burrell shared his delight at seeing the riddim gain new life after 20 years of creation.

“I’m happy that My Coolie Dance Riddim has achieved another milestone and that Kehlani and Her team made such a great song on the beat while infusing their own creativity in the full Production. There are so many elements that came together to make it what it is and each time I listen the song I can hear something new that adds value,” he said.

Skatta Burrell also revealed that Kehlani’s manager, David Ali, first reached out, which led to him joining the Grammy-nominated artist in the studio.

“One thing led to another, and before you knew it, I was flown into Las Vegas at Kehlani’s request to be a part of the project. Kehlani is an extremely talented individual; however, what I respect most of all is her ability to be humble and kind to everyone around her. I’ve seen how they achieve the success she has garnered, and it comes from everyone on her team being focused and giving 100%. I’m humbled to have been amongst such remarkable people,” he said.

Along with a massive streaming record, “After Hours” is also on the Top 40 US Rhythmic Radio chart.

